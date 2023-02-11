ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation collects over ₹19 lakh penalty from vendors using banned plastics

February 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body seized 3,499 kg of banned plastic from 5,409 establishments between January 5 and February 2

The Hindu Bureau

Between January 5 and February 2, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials conducted a series of field inspections to monitor the use of single-use plastic that is banned in the State.

Officials inspected 20,123 places occupied by street vendors and commercial establishments and seized nearly 3,499 kg of banned plastic from 5,409 establishments, collecting a fine of ₹19,26,500. 

The categories of establishments they looked at were street vendors, flower vendors, fruit sellers, fishmongers and miscellaneous. The largest quantum of 2,542 kg of banned plastic was seized from the last category and a penalty of ₹11,25,400 was collected as fine from 1,670 shops. 

Officials have been directed to take strict measures such as confiscation, imposing a fine and cancellation of business licences in some cases to those using single-use plastic.

