Chennai Corporation collects over ₹13 lakh in penalties from small-scale industries for not wearing masks and gloves

CHENNAI

15 May 2020 23:54 IST

Former Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the Corporation should create awareness about wearing masks to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city without collecting fines.

Small enterprises in the city have been fined ₹10,000 each by the Chennai Corporation as staff were not wearing masks and gloves.

Entrepreneurs in the city have started sharing receipts of the fine amount for their failure to get their staff to wear masks and gloves. They requested the civic body to not fine them, as the lockdown had already eaten into their earnings.

On Thursday, a small enterprise on Sarangapani Street in Madhavaram was fined.

“The small-scale industries have opened only this week after a long lockdown period of 50 days. They are already in trouble. Their financial condition is not good. The Corporation officials could have warned them and issued notice without fine. The officials can go after one week and check if the enterprises are asking their workers to wear mask,” he said.

“More than 90% of the enterprises, particularly in North Chennai, are affected. The Corporation should try to support the enterprises. They should supply masks and gloves free of cost to such small scale industries,” he said.

Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanath Reddy said the Chennai Corporation has collected ₹13.65 lakh fine amount from commercial enterprises during the lockdown.

Another senior official said action against commercial establishments have been taken while following “consolidated guidelines of the Union Home Ministry” and the government order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Every trade licence holder should follow the conditions. If violated, fine is imposed. Air conditioning should not be used in any enterprise. Mask wearing is strictly enforced. Social distance should be followed. The enterprises should carry out proper maintenance. Timing regulations should be followed. Collected fine amount is being remitted into Corporation account,” the official said.