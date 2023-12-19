Chennai Corporation collects one lakh tonnes of garbage after the floods

December 19, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has collected one lakh tonnes of garbage in the 15 zones of the city after the floods. Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said the civic body would continue the focus on garbage removal as the trend of increasing collections received at the dumping yards have started coming down from over 10,000 tonnes per day to about 9,000 tonnes. The city is still generating about 3,000 tonnes above average, Dr.Radhakrishnan said. “We will continue public health measures, including source reduction, focus on water quality, spraying of bleaching powder, addressing sewage blocks, assess and address potholes and road damage,” the Commissioner added.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said since moderate rains were expected in the city, all zonal officers have been asked to follow standard protocol of identifying low-lying areas and focussing on areas that require pumps to bail out water. “Next to garbage removal, public health camps, spraying of bleaching powder and pothole repair should be parallelly done. GCC officials should have visible presence, resolving issues, coordinating with CMWSSB on sewage and water supply issues. Clearing residual vacant lands of water, garbage and bushes, and issuing notice to such owners and imposing severe penalties should also be done,” the official said.

GCC officials have also been asked to keep an eye on dilapidated houses and under-construction buildings and ensure that appropriate safety measures are in place and dangerous structures are pulled down in consultation with them after following due procedures.

Officials in all the 200 wards and 15 zones have been asked to list out the worst-affected areas in the order of flooding, inundation, stagnation, sewage overflow, other issues and the steps taken by the GCC team to resolve it. The officials will compile details about whether it was a temporary solution like opening a manhole or cutting across a temporary drain or relay pumping or simple pumping or clearing the accumulation of water hyacinth and garbage or silt clearance etc. All need to be listed with future solutions,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

“Since garbage removal has to a large extent come under control, pothole repair and rectification of top slabs and manhole covers should be given topmost priority. The civic body will remove debris around construction sites and junction boxes and start painting median and road markings to lift up the ambience,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

