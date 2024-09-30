GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation collects ₹2.05 lakh in fines for polluting canals

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran has ordered officials to clear the garbage dumped in all the canals ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon

Published - September 30, 2024 03:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected a fine of ₹2.05 lakh from residents and traders who dumped debris in canals in various parts of the city.

According to a press release, the Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran has ordered officials to clear the garbage dumped in all the canals ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. He also directed officials to prevent the illegal dumping of garbage and debris in canals.

A team of officials visited Kodungaiyur canal, Captain Cotton canal, Vysarpadi canal, and Jawahar canal, and identified those responsible for the dumping of debris. GCC will take action against such individuals, the release said.

