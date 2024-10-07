ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation collects 14.5 tonnes of garbage on the beach during the air show

Published - October 07, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

GCC shifts 340 shops from the beach sands in a one km stretch ahead of the air show

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation collected 14.5 tonnes of garbage from the Marina beach after the Air Show on Sunday.

According to officials, the garbage included three tonnes of plastics discarded by the visitors. “Usually, we collect 5.5 to 7 tonnes of garbage every day. We have deployed five tractors and 60 conservancy workers in three shifts to clean the beach,” said an official.

Chennai Corporation has also shifted 340 shops from the beach in one km of stretch for the air show. Taking the ramp for the disabled as the centre, 250 metre on either side was earmarked for the air force for the show. Another 250 metre on either side was earmarked for spectators, with 60 toilets and 3000 capacity drinking water tanks at 10 locations. A total of 150 bins were also placed for garbage disposal on the beach.

People were viewing the air show along the beach covering a length of around 6 km from Anna Square to Foreshore Estate.

