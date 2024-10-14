Chennai Corporation closes volunteers’ registration as number crosses 16,000 this monsoon

Chennai Corporation has closed flood volunteer registration, as the number has crossed 16,000 in the 15 zones of the city. By Monday, 16,535 persons registered as flood volunteers with the Chennai Corporation. This is the largest number of volunteers registered for the northeast monsoon for relief and rescue operations. The civic body had planned to enlist 10,000 volunteers this northeast monsoon.

As a number of college students above 18 years have registered as flood volunteers, the civic body has advised them not to venture out into flooded streets without the assistance of Corporation officials. “The Chennai Corporation is ready for emergency response during the monsoon with a large number of employees. We have adequate workers for relief and rescue operations. We will sensitise the volunteers to focus on their safety and their family members. For relief operations, the volunteers will be working in their street and locality with support from GCC workers, as we accord priority to the safety of the volunteers,” said an official of Chennai Corporation.

Ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon, Chennai Corporation had planned to open additional relief centres for residents in flood-prone areas. By Monday, the civic body opened relief centres at 170 locations.

Residents have been asked to call Chennai Corporation helpline 1913 for assistance during the rains. On social media, residents are requested to share details of civic issues during the monsoon @chennaicorp on Instagram, X (formerly twitter) or visit chennaicorporation.gov.in or Greater Chennai Corporation facebook or Namma Chennai App. Residents have also been requested to call control room on 044-25619204, 044-25619206, 044-25619207 to complain about civic issues during the northeast monsoon.