Chennai Corporation clears nearly 190 tonnes of garbage in two days

About 90 tonnes of solid waste was lifted from the city’s roads on November 8; special drive lunched to clean Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 20:36 IST

Workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation clearing the garbage that washed ashore along the Marina beach on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over the past two days, the Greater Chennai Corporation launched a drive to clear garbage in all the 15 zones of the city. This includes draining of stagnant water and disinfecting these areas, clearing the beaches and the roads and removing blockages in sediment filter tanks.  

Zones 1, 2, 3 and 7 are cleared by Chennai Enviro workers, Zones 4, 5, 6 and 8 by Corporation workers and Zones 9 to 15 by Urbaser Sumeet. Marina, Beasant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches were cleared.

Mass cleaning on November 8 undertaken by 1,827 workers and the use of machinery such as tipper lorries and battery-operated vehicles saw the removal of almost 90 tonnes of garbage with Tondiarpet Zone accounting for 11.86 tonnes from 203 roads. The collection increased on November 9 to 98.27 tonnes with the highest being in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Zone with the participation of 1,842 workers on the field. 

