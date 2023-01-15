Chennai Corporation clears 350 tonnes of waste to prevent indiscriminate burning during Bhogi

January 15, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Teams formed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to prevent pollution during Bhogi, collected 350 tonnes of waste, preventing the burning of such waste along the streets.

Corporation officials said the teams of workers created awareness among residents about the pollution caused by burningof tyres and waste material dumped in some of the streets.

Many residents burned waste only on their own premises and many neighbourhoods did not report burning of tyres on the public roads, the officials said. “We have collected waste clothes and recycled them. We have sent 344 tonnes of waste to the incinerator,” said an official.

In north Chennai, 115 tonnes of waste was collected from Tiruvottiyur, 131 tonnes from Manali and 75 tonnes from Madhavaram and sent for incineration.

A total of 7.5 tonnes from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 8.24 tonnes from Ambattur and 5 tonnes from Valasaravakkam were sent for incineration.

In areas such as Anna Nagar, 11 tonnes of waste was collected. In Teynampet, nine tonnes of waste was collected. In Kodambakkam, more than 14 tonnes of waste was collected.

Conservancy workers had cleared waste from bins on Saturday and were asked to clear the burnt material along the roads only after one day toprevent fire at dumpsites, said an official