Chennai Corporation chief engineer beats COVID-19 blues, gets back to work

The Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer (Special projects and Administration) L. Nandakumar, rejoined duty on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19.

Mr. Nandakumar is also in charge of the micro plan of the COVID-19 response team, created in all the 200 divisions of the city, which has helped in bringing down the number of positive cases. He was welcomed by Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash with a bouquet.

Mr. Nandakumar, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 27 along with his wife Lakshmi, was initially under house quarantine but was later shifted to a private hospital based on the advice of medical specialists as he suffered from other health issues.

The 57-year-old senior civic official said that keeping himself busy by communicating with lower level officials about the implementation of the micro plan helped him beat COVID-19 blues.

Mr. Nandakumar said more than 35 civic officials who were infected with the COVID-19 virus have successfully tested negative and have rejoined duties.