Chennai Corporation catches 22 dogs from YMCA grounds ahead of PM’s meet on March 4

March 02, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

The raids will go on till Monday, says official. The dogs that are not sterilised will be neutered at the Animal Birth Control centres. If the animals are found to have been sterilised already, then they will be sheltered in the kennels and released at the spot, a day after the meeting.

The Hindu Bureau

The number of strays caught in January stood at 1,427 while the number of surgeries conducted in January 2024 was 1,207, according to data from the civic body. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Public Health Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation captured 22 dogs at the YMCA grounds ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned public meeting on March 4.

“The raids will continue till March 4, Monday. This is not a government meeting, but considering the safety protocol and to avoid nuisance during the event, the dogs were captured. The dogs that are not sterilised will be neutered at the Animal Birth Control [ABC] centres they are taken to and released after post-op procedures. If the dogs are found to have been sterilised already, then they will be sheltered in the kennels and released at the spot, a day after the meeting,” an official said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ABCs at Kannamapettai, Pulianthope, Sholinganallur and Meenambakkam. The Corporation is expanding and renovating the existing centres at Lloyd’s Colony, Kannamapettai and Pulianthope. The Lloyd’s Colony centre was fully demolished, while the other two operate partially.

According to data from the civic body, the number of strays caught in January was 1,427 and the number of surgeries conducted in January 2024 stood at 1,207. In 2023, a total of 19,640 stray dogs were caught. The months of March (1,912) and July (1,862) saw the highest numbers. However, the number of surgeries conducted at the ABCs was 14,696, with July (1,716) and August (1,551) recording the most number of procedures.

