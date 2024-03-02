GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation catches 22 dogs from YMCA grounds ahead of PM’s meet on March 4

The raids will go on till Monday, says official. The dogs that are not sterilised will be neutered at the Animal Birth Control centres. If the animals are found to have been sterilised already, then they will be sheltered in the kennels and released at the spot, a day after the meeting.

March 02, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The number of strays caught in January stood at 1,427 while the number of surgeries conducted in January 2024 was 1,207, according to data from the civic body.

The number of strays caught in January stood at 1,427 while the number of surgeries conducted in January 2024 was 1,207, according to data from the civic body. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Public Health Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation captured 22 dogs at the YMCA grounds ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned public meeting on March 4.

“The raids will continue till March 4, Monday. This is not a government meeting, but considering the safety protocol and to avoid nuisance during the event, the dogs were captured. The dogs that are not sterilised will be neutered at the Animal Birth Control [ABC] centres they are taken to and released after post-op procedures. If the dogs are found to have been sterilised already, then they will be sheltered in the kennels and released at the spot, a day after the meeting,” an official said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ABCs at Kannamapettai, Pulianthope, Sholinganallur and Meenambakkam. The Corporation is expanding and renovating the existing centres at Lloyd’s Colony, Kannamapettai and Pulianthope. The Lloyd’s Colony centre was fully demolished, while the other two operate partially.

According to data from the civic body, the number of strays caught in January was 1,427 and the number of surgeries conducted in January 2024 stood at 1,207. In 2023, a total of 19,640 stray dogs were caught. The months of March (1,912) and July (1,862) saw the highest numbers. However, the number of surgeries conducted at the ABCs was 14,696, with July (1,716) and August (1,551) recording the most number of procedures.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.