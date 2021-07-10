Chennai Corporation cancels tender for social media management

Officials will continue running the civic body’s online profiles

The Greater Chennai Corporation has cancelled the tender for social media management.

The work order for ₹2.3 crore was issued before the Assembly election.

The consultant was expected to integrate the Corporation’s Facebook, Twitter and Google profiles with its official portal, as well as integrate them with each other wherever applicable.

The consultant was expected to ensure that relevant tagging and linkages of content was done across all platforms, with 25 social media posts a month.

Owing to the cancellation of the tender, a team of senior officials, who are tech savvy, will participate in managing the various accounts, tweeting and posting reliable information for residents to create awareness about key resolutions regarding civic infrastructure, welfare schemes and services.

A senior official of the Corporation said the tender for social media was cancelled because the contract was not signed, though it was tendered out before the election.

“The company that took the tender was not doing any social media management for the Corporation. All the handles were functioning under in-house management. No work was done by the contractor, and no payments were issued,” he said.

Individual outsourcing

“We are already continuing as it was done earlier, with help from existing employees. We might also explore the option of outsourcing individuals for handling social media,” an official said. Most senior officials of the Corporation, including the Commissioner, are engineering graduates, and are expected to play an active role in social media management.

“Today, we sent out some tweets. Mostly, it is the Deputy Commissioners who are directly handling it. We will also use the services of competent outsourced individuals,” the official said.

“The Corporation website is one of the most active websites, and the Twitter handle is also very active. We focus on sharing information about vaccination details on social media. We also provide information about innovation in vector control, inspection of key projects of public interest by officers, including stormwater drains, road work, waterbody improvement work and review meetings. We also share tips and advice on how to avail oneself of civic services,” the official said.