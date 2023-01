January 20, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - CHENNAI

After an NGO complained about the delayed opening of bids for the barricading of Marina Beach for the Pongal festival, the Chennai Corporation has cancelled the tenders.

The work included barricading of the Marina beach for the safety of the public in wards 114, 116, 120, 121, 125, at a cost of ₹9.89 lakh. The bid was supposed to be opened on January 20 (days after the Pongal festival) in the zonal office of Teynampet zone. However, it was cancelled on Thursday.

