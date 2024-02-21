Chennai Corporation Budget 2024 | Stray cattle, dog control to be boosted with new cow shed, dog-catching vehicles

February 21, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Mayor R. Priya announced a slew of projects to control the stray animal menace on the city’s streets, at the budget presentation meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation in Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The GCC is planning to bring in a new system from FY25 for the registration of cow sheds across the city, Ms Priya said. According to sources in the GCC, talks will be held with political stakeholders and cow owners to formulate a modus operandi for the process. A cow shelter will come up in the Southern region of the GCC. One GCC cow shelter already exists in Pudupet.

Further, 45 temporary workers will be appointed through self-help groups for nine zones: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15 to control stray cattle on the roads at a recurring expenditure of ₹1.16 crore per year, Ms. Priya said.

Stray dog population control

Chennai will get two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore, Mayor Priya said.

The Corporation will also procure seven new dog-catching vehicles to transport captured and sterilised dogs. “Complaints have come up regarding the existing 16 vehicles breaking down often. Hence, this step has been taken,” she added.

The Mayor also said, “Mobile Veterinary Vaccination Vehicles worth ₹60 lakh are to be purchased to treat stray dogs in the city effectively against rabies. She said in the calendar year 2023, 19,640 animals were caught, and ABC surgeries were conducted on 14,855 dogs.

