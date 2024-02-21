ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation Budget 2024 | Fiscal deficit at lowest in five years, revenue receipts up

February 21, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body has allotted ₹1,321 crore for stormwater drain work in the city; ₹390 crore has been allocated for the re-laying of roads

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan seen at the unveiling of the GCC Budget at Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) presented its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with the lowest deficit in five years. Standing Committee (Taxation & Finance) Chairman Sarbajaya Das presented the Financial Report at the Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

According to the Budget estimate documents from FY2020-21 until now, net deficit was at its lowest in FY 2024-25 compared to the past five years. Although revenue receipts are at their highest now over the past five years at ₹4,464.60 crore, capital receipts this fiscal are marginally lower, at ₹3,455 crore, compared to last year’s budget estimate of ₹3,554.5 crore.

Moreover, the Corporation aims at zero revenue account borrowings and also aims at repaying loans worth ₹231.15 crore, the budget estimate revealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Allocations FY25

This year, the civic body’s biggest allocation is towards the construction of stormwater drains. A total amount of ₹1,321 crore has been allotted this fiscal for stormwater drain work to be undertaken in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin using Asia Development Bank funds, Kovalam Basin with KfW (a German Bank) and several areas under Singara Chennai 2.0 by the Stormwater Drain (SWD) Department.

Funds to the tune of ₹390 crore have been allotted for the re-laying of roads under Singara Chennai 2.0 and Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam (NSMT). 

Funds for each of the 15 zones in the city to carry out essential work and other capital work carried out through the Singara Chennai 2.0 project and NSMT have also been earmarked at ₹392.53, according to the budget estimate for FY2024-2025. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US