Chennai Corporation begins work to repair potholes in 4,000 roads damaged in the floods

Chennai Corporation on Tuesday started repairing potholes in roads that were damaged in the floods. After Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan flagged off the vehicles carrying cold mix at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, workers started repairing 87 damaged bus route roads and 4,034 interior roads in various zones of the city.

Workers repaired potholes in stretches, including R.K.Mutt Road and Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday. Of the 4,034 roads damaged in the city, Kodambakkam zone has reported the highest number, with 1,056 roads ridden with potholes. In Kodambakkam zone, which covers flood-prone areas such as T.Nagar, Kodambakkam and Mambalam, more than 21,692 sq. m. of road patches have been identified for repair. Roads where water stagnation was reported for a long time have developed more potholes. As many as 567 roads in Royapuram zone have been damaged.

Officials in Anna Nagar zone have identified potholes in 396 roads during the northeast monsoon. The total damaged area is 12,068 sq. m. in Anna Nagar. Teynampet zone has reported potholes formed in 381 roads during the floods, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 331 roads, Madhavaram 273, Tondiarpet 214. Other zones have reported potholes in less than 200 roads.

DMK Councillor Parithi Elamsurithi in Purasawalkam said residents in the ward had demanded repair of potholes in 18 damaged roads before the floods. “The condition of the 18 roads in my ward has deteriorated after the floods,” he said. Many motorists have complained about potholes that cause frequent accidents on the stretches after the floods. Residents have been requested to call 1913 to report potholes that pose a high risk of road accidents.

Ward 104 councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said accidents have been reported in damaged stretches such as Anna Nagar 13th Main Road, Sixth Avenue, 15th Main Road and other interior roads. “Around 15% of the roads have been damaged in my ward in Anna Nagar,” he added.

