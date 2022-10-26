Chennai Corporation begins work on underpass at Bhojaraja Nagar

Residents of the area have been demanding the facility for long; the Corporation says the ₹20-crore project will link several thickly populated areas

Residents of the area have been demanding the facility for long; the Corporation says the ₹20-crore project will link several thickly populated areas

The residents and motorists who have been seeking an underpass for several years to replace the level-crossing between Washermenpet and Korukkupet railway stations at Bhojaraja Nagar are elated after the Greater Chennai Corporation began work in the first week of October. The civic body has started the construction of the underpass at Bhojaraja Nagar level-crossing no. 11A linking the Cochrane Basin Road with Kannan Street of Korukkupet.

A senior official of the civic body, giving details of the project, said localities coming under Division 52 and 53 of Royapuram zone have been requesting for a subway to replace the level-crossing 11A located at Korukkupet railway station because of its frequent closure. The civic body had planned to construct the 200-metre long subway at a cost of ₹20 crore.

M. Annadurai, a resident of Moolakothalam, said the closure of the level-crossing ever since the work was taken up has been causing severe inconvenience to the people of Washermenpet, Korukkupet and Moolakothalam as they are forced to take a detour via Tiruottiyur High Road to reach Washermenpet and Mint.

Once completed, the underpass would create a short route for the residents of several thickly populated residential colonies and for motorists going to Ennore High Road.

A. Elumalai, Public Relations Officer, Chennai Division of Southern Railway, said the construction of the portion of the underpass below the railway track measuring 30 metres in length has been completed.