ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation begins work on restoration of parks throughout the city

April 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 786 parks in the 15 zones of the city will get new infrastructure, based on the demands from residents. As many as 104 stretches of road median, 113 traffic islands and 163 roadside parks will also be beautified

The Hindu Bureau

A worker engaged by the Greater Chennai Corporation carrying out the beautification work at Nageswara Rao Park on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on the beautification of parks in the city. Work on putting up new benches, installation of children’s play equipment and painting of major parks such as Nageswara Rao Park has started.

The Corporation officials in each of the 15 zones have started holding meetings with residents’ associations to finalise the number of additional benches, play equipment and other infrastructure required in the parks.

A total of 786 parks in the 15 zones of the city will get a makeover, based on the demands from residents. The Corporation has received many proposals under Namakku Naame Thittam for the development of infrastructure in parks. As many as 104 stretches of road median, 113 traffic islands and 163 roadside parks will be beautified, the officials said. Of the 786 parks, 584 are maintained by private contractors and 145 by the Corporation employees. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Parks adopted

As many as 57 parks have been adopted by residents’ welfare associations in the localities.  All the councillors have started spending local ward development funds on parks in their wards. Gym equipment have been installed in many parks. 

Residents in several areas have demanded installation of the best quality play equipment for children in parks as the old equipment have been damaged, causing injury to children. “The engineers should check the quality of the children’s play equipment and prevent accidents in the parks,” said a resident of Nungambakkam.

Senior citizens have complained about inadequate toilets in parks in many wards of the city. The Corporation will complete work on development of toilets in parks by April, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US