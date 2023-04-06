Chennai Corporation begins work on restoration of parks throughout the city

April 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on the beautification of parks in the city. Work on putting up new benches, installation of children’s play equipment and painting of major parks such as Nageswara Rao Park has started.

The Corporation officials in each of the 15 zones have started holding meetings with residents’ associations to finalise the number of additional benches, play equipment and other infrastructure required in the parks.

A total of 786 parks in the 15 zones of the city will get a makeover, based on the demands from residents. The Corporation has received many proposals under Namakku Naame Thittam for the development of infrastructure in parks. As many as 104 stretches of road median, 113 traffic islands and 163 roadside parks will be beautified, the officials said. Of the 786 parks, 584 are maintained by private contractors and 145 by the Corporation employees.

Parks adopted

As many as 57 parks have been adopted by residents’ welfare associations in the localities. All the councillors have started spending local ward development funds on parks in their wards. Gym equipment have been installed in many parks.

Residents in several areas have demanded installation of the best quality play equipment for children in parks as the old equipment have been damaged, causing injury to children. “The engineers should check the quality of the children’s play equipment and prevent accidents in the parks,” said a resident of Nungambakkam.

Senior citizens have complained about inadequate toilets in parks in many wards of the city. The Corporation will complete work on development of toilets in parks by April, said an official.