Chennai Corporation begins work on modern fish market in Chintadripet

July 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop a modern fish market in Chintadripet near the Park Town Railway Station on the banks of the Cooum River, on West Cooum River Road.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday launched the commencement of the market’s construction, in the presence of Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Work on the market is expected to be completed in six months. It will have 102 shops in an area of 1,022 square metres. Each shop will be developed on an area measuring 35 sq ft. The market, being built at a cost of ₹2.19 crore, will also have a modern effluent treatment plant and a bio-digester to prevent the letting out of polluted water into the Cooum River. “The market will have a tensile roof and will be cyclone resistant,” said an official.

A parking lot for 75 vehicles will also be developed at the market. “We are planning to develop on-street parking for cars along the roads near the market,” said an official. The market will have connectivity with other suburban railway stations in other parts of the city, as it is located near the Park Town Railway Station. The market will also get bus connectivity, and the civic body will develop facilities for commuters.

The land on which the market is coming up, has been cleared after the resettlement of residents along the Cooum River.

The private market in Chintadripet however, will not be closed even after the development of the new market, officials said.

GCC has planned to construct modern fish markets in various areas of the city including Loop Road at Marina Beach.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, GCC Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran and North Chennai Deputy Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran also participated.