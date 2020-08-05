Chennai Corporation begins re-laying 2,600 interior roads

CHENNAI

The work is due to be completed by the end of this year, officials said

The Chennai Corporation will be repaving more than 2,600 interior roads covering the 15 zones in the city. Started early this month, the work will be completed by the end of this year, in three to four phases.

A senior civic official said that work order for more than 750 roads covering Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar, would be executed in the first tranche.

Every year 2,500 to 3,000 street roads are generally relaid, but this year due to COVID-19, the calling for tenders and issuing of work orders was delayed. However to make up for the lost time, around 2,600 roads which were in damaged conditions would be newly laid by the end of December, he said.

In the second phase, the newly-merged areas in north Chennai covering Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram, are proposed to be covered and in the third phase Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, would be taken up.

The civic official said the highest number of roads to be relaid are in Madhavaram (250 street roads), Tondiarpet (350), Kodambakkam (225), and Adyar (300), followed by other zones including Teynampet, Manali, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, with around 100 roads each.

All these roads are being repaved as they were damaged for various infrastructure development activities such as installing power cables, Metrowater pipelines and sewage networks, officials said.

The civic body has set the norm similar to that of relaying bus route roads, of using milling machines to prevent the increase in the height of roads inordinately.