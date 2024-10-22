ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation begins preparatory work to mitigate flooding near major canals

Published - October 22, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body intends to remove encroachments to widen canals after the northeast monsoon. Now, desilting of the canals is the top priority. The GCC will conduct a bathymetry survey of the canals and until we complete the surveys, we will clean the disposal points, says official

Chennai Corporation starts desilting Virugambakam Canal to mitigate flooding in the neighbourhoods of the waterway. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai Corporation has started preparations for mitigating floods in the neighbourhoods of three canals — Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal and Veernagal Odai — after taking them over from the Water Resources Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the takeover, the civic body has started preparing estimates for installing additional shutters, making pumping arrangements to mitigate flooding in the vicinity of the canals.

In Otteri Nullah, four floating machines and four long boom excavators have been deployed to desilt the waterway ahead of the next spell of rain. In Virugambakkam Canal, four floating machines and additional long boom excavators have been deployed for desilting work. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents have demanded the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take steps to prevent sewage flow in canals such as Otteri Nullah, pointing to the pollution in the waterway. Councillor of Ward 104 T.V.Shemmozhi said Otteri Nullah continues to be polluted by sewage. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a number of encroachments have been identified in the canals, Chennai Corporation will not implement any major infrastructure project to restore the canals during the northeast monsoon this year. New infrastructure projects to restore the waterways will be taken up only after the monsoon.

“Now, desilting of the canals is the top priority. The GCC will conduct a bathymetry survey of the canals. Until we complete the surveys, we will clean the disposal points. Post bathymetry survey, we will get a silt profile done and implement appropriate civil works,” said an official.

“The canal width has reduced. Eviction has to be carried out. However, all the new works will be taken up only after the monsoon. We will begin eviction only after enumerating the encroachments,” said the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US