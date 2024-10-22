Chennai Corporation begins preparatory work to mitigate flooding near major canals

Chennai Corporation has started preparations for mitigating floods in the neighbourhoods of three canals — Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal and Veernagal Odai — after taking them over from the Water Resources Department.

After the takeover, the civic body has started preparing estimates for installing additional shutters, making pumping arrangements to mitigate flooding in the vicinity of the canals.

In Otteri Nullah, four floating machines and four long boom excavators have been deployed to desilt the waterway ahead of the next spell of rain. In Virugambakkam Canal, four floating machines and additional long boom excavators have been deployed for desilting work.

Residents have demanded the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take steps to prevent sewage flow in canals such as Otteri Nullah, pointing to the pollution in the waterway. Councillor of Ward 104 T.V.Shemmozhi said Otteri Nullah continues to be polluted by sewage.

As a number of encroachments have been identified in the canals, Chennai Corporation will not implement any major infrastructure project to restore the canals during the northeast monsoon this year. New infrastructure projects to restore the waterways will be taken up only after the monsoon.

“Now, desilting of the canals is the top priority. The GCC will conduct a bathymetry survey of the canals. Until we complete the surveys, we will clean the disposal points. Post bathymetry survey, we will get a silt profile done and implement appropriate civil works,” said an official.

“The canal width has reduced. Eviction has to be carried out. However, all the new works will be taken up only after the monsoon. We will begin eviction only after enumerating the encroachments,” said the official.