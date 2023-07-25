ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation begins online issuance of permission for road cuts

July 25, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body has said permission will now only be given online, and not at regional or zonal offices; this is an attempt to regulate road cuts and the resultant traffic jams in the city

The Hindu Bureau

The scene of a road cut in Palavakkam in June this year | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

In a bid to regulate the digging of roads for civic services, the Chennai Corporation has started issuing permission, online, for the cutting of roads for services such as water supply, electricity and telecommunications.

Residents have been advised to submit applications online at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in

“We will not accept applications at the regional level or zonal officer. All permissions will strictly be given online. A large number of road cuts have been done by various agencies to provide services to residents, and a number of traffic issues have been reported due to this,” said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the recent rains, many roads have been damaged because of the rise in number of road cuts, the official said.

Owing to a rise in the number of complaints, the civic body has stopped issuance of permission to cut roads in all 15 zones of the city through modes other than the online mode.

Once an online application is submitted, line agencies will process the application and the GCC will finalise the road cut restoration charges. The digging of roads will be allowed only without any hindrance to the movement of traffic, said an official.

More than 20,000 applications for road cuts have been made in a year in the 15 zones of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US