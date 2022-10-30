Chennai Corporation barricades incomplete stretches of storm-water drains

Vulnerable stretches of drains and subways are being monitored through surveillance cameras by the integrated control centre

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 30, 2022 19:19 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed work on barricading all stretches where work on development of storm-water drains have been incomplete, officials said. In the past three days, the Corporation installed barricades along more than 100 stretches such as P.T. Rajan Salai in Ward 137 in Kodambakkam zone, NGO Colony First Main Road in Ward 106 in Anna Nagar Zone and Dr. Ambadkar College Road in Pulianthope. Many missing links are less than 5 metres in length.

According to officials, on Saturday, work on installation of barricades was completed along all the stretches to reduce risk to pedestrians and motorists during the monsoon. Residents have been requested not to move the barricades in such locations. Some of the locations that have a high risk of accidents will been monitored round the clock through surveillance cameras by the integrated command and control centre. Residents are requested to call the Corporation helpline for any assistance relating to incomplete work on storm-water drains and damages to barricades.

Cameras have been installed at 469 locations for real-time data about floods during the monsoon. All the 20 subways are being monitored.

