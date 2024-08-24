ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation assures Kannappar Thidal residents of homes

Published - August 24, 2024 12:41 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation has assured alternative accommodation in six months for the people of Kannapar Thidal after a recent protest staged by over 100 residents of Kannappar Thidal led by the Communist Party (Marxist).

CPI (M) Chennai Central District Secretary G. Selva and party workers handed over a petition to GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran requesting free housing for Kannappar Thidal locals by waiving the beneficiaries’ contribution. The locals, evicted by the Corporation, were asked to pay around ₹4.7 lakhs for allocated homes, which they could not afford. They are to be accommodated temporarily in Corporation shelters.

