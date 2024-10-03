Chennai Corporation asks WRD and NHAI to remove debris from the Cooum before October 10

Chennai Corporation has asked the Water Resources Department and the National Highways Authority of India to remove the debris dumped in the Cooum river at the construction sites of Port Maduravoyal Expressway by October 10, to reduce flood risk in various locations.

A meeting was held on Thursday to discuss measures to reduce flood risk caused by dumping of debris in the Cooum river bed, after assessment of the risk in each of the wards on the banks of the river. The Water Resources Department, the custodian of the river, is coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India to remove all the debris ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. As the National Highways Authority of India has dumped huge quantities of debris in the Cooum river following construction of the elevated corridor, several councillors in wards along the Cooum river have demanded the civic body to explore alternatives to mitigate flooding in their neighbourhoods.

Fathima Muzaffer Ahmed, Chennai Corporation Councillor of Ward 61, said the debris dumped in the Cooum has already led to flooding in stretches such as Langs Garden Road. “Residents of neighbourhoods along the Cooum river are worried because the river has reduced in width. Last year, we evacuated more than 100 residents from Langs Garden Road to relief centres in the area as the water-level started rising in the ground floor of the houses. The water that was overflowing from the Cooum in Langs Garden Road was also dark in colour. Residents developed skin diseases,” said Ms.Ahmed.

Flood risk in many relief centres of Chennai Corporation have also increased because of the dumping of the debris in the river bed. For instance, the Chennai Urdu School which used to shelter residents was also flooded last year.

After the quantity of debris increased this year, councillors have also asked whether the WRD has studied the feasibility of increasing the water carrying capacity of the river by alternative methods as the width of the river has been reduced by NHAI.

Councillors in several wards have asked the civic body to provide a list of roads that are expected to get flooded because of the reduction in width of the river, and create additional relief centres and rescue teams for assisting residents. The civic body has identified 91 locations for sending boats for undertaking rescue and relief operations. Councillors have demanded the GCC to send more boats in areas near the Cooum. Over 231 roads have been identified for installation of heavy duty pumps to bale out water in flooded parts of the city.