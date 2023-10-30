Chennai Corporation asks railways, highways and metrorail to remove illegal hoardings in crowded areas

October 30, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to reduce the risk caused by hoardings to motorists during heavy wind and rain this monsoon, Chennai Corporation has asked other government departments to obtain licence for hoardings in their buildings, strengthen the structure as per norms and remove illegal hoardings on such land.

Southern Railway officials held a meeting with Chennai Corporation officials on Monday to discuss the issues pertaining to illegal hoardings and licensing by the authorities.

Even after the Chennai Corporation removing 203 illegal hoardings ahead of the northeast monsoon, the risk to pedestrians and motorists remains high because of the large number of hoardings that have been erected on government lands belonging to railways, highways and Chennai Metro Rail Limited. “We have sent a letter asking the government agencies to remove the illegal hoardings based on court direction,” said an official. Many of the existing hoardings are not erected as per the safety norms and the structures may collapse in a cyclone during the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 17 hoardings have been erected on the railway land in the vicinity of Central Square, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.MGR Central Railway Station, Ripon Buildings, Central Metro and Park Station. As a large number of people gather in these areas, the civic body has asked the agencies to either remove the hoardings or get licences by following safety norms.

Chennai Corporation has not issued licence for any hoarding after the Government Order was passed granting permission for the hoardings this year, said an official. Once the advertisement agencies that erect hoardings on government lands submit applications, a committee of GCC officials and the police are expected to scrutinise and start collecting licence fees after ensuring that the hoardings are structurally safe during heavy wind and rain. Residents in many zones of Chennai Corporation have already opposed the move to permit hoardings in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.