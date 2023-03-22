Chennai Corporation asks officials to identify garbage dumping hotspots

March 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to focus on garbage dumping hotspots in an effort to tone up the solid waste management. Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been holding fortnightly review meetings in this regard.

“Reviewing the average attendance of conservancy workers and the amount of garbage collected is not enough to ensure that the city is kept clean,” said Mr. Bedi.

The zonal officers have been asked to identify at least 10 hotspots in their jurisdiction. A hotspot is characterised by excessive dumping and garbage overflow from compactor bins.

Private companies handling solid waste management have to ensure that there are no hotspots vis-a-vis clearing the garbage. Instructions have also been given to ensure that the same place does not become a hotspot again and again. According to an official, 130 hotspots were identified in the last fortnight with Zone 8 (Anna Nagar) accounting for 16 of them and Zone 12 (Alandur) three.

Representatives of the zone and region will apprise the Commissioner of arrangements they have made and receive new instructions such as increasing the number of compactor bins and battery-operated vehicle trips and collections during the review meetings. Some of the hotspots identified so far are Mint Street (near Crown cinema), General Patters Road and Periyar Pathai.

“Hotspots lead to focused action on those who carelessly dispose of garbage and we have a dedicated team in every zone to identify them,” says N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management.

According to an official, the remuneration that Urbaser Sumeet and Ramky receive is based not only on the attendance of their employees and garbage collected but on the punctuality of BOVs, overflow of compactor bins and household collections, which are monitored by independent agencies that the corporation hires, doubling as an incentivizing mechanism.

Officials ranging from the chief engineer (SWM), regional deputy commissioners, representatives of Urbaser Sumeet and Ramky, zonal officers to ward-level conservancy inspectors attended the meeting to present updates on various activities overseen by the solid waste management department of the corporation.

According to a release, the corporation has imposed a fine of ₹10,77,600 on individuals for littering, ₹8,79,900 for dumping of construction debris and ₹1,61,500 for putting up posters and lodged police complaints against 805 persons.