Chennai Corporation asks contractors to complete roadworks by October 10

September 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered contractors to relay bad roads and repair potholes before October 10, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Work on at least 600 roads is expected to be completed in the next 15 days ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. About 600 roads were relaid during between September 1 and 25.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday held a meeting with all contractors to discuss the work pertaining to bad roads and issues causing delay in executing the work. The Corporation has assured the contractors that they will offer support in settling bills to facilitate speedy completion of the work. The civic officials warned that contractors who are reluctant to complete work on time will be blacklisted.

According to estimates, more than 500 roads with potholes have been identified in the city. The contractors have been asked to carry out repair of all potholes ahead of the monsoon. Each of the 40 contractors are expected to relay two roads a day ahead of the monsoon. Of the 500 orders issued for 10,000 roads, the contractors have relaid 2,700 roads in the city. Ninety out of 140 bus route roads have been relaid. The civic body has directed contractors to relay 50 remaining bus route roads ahead of the monsoon. Work on vital stretches such as Karthikeyan Salai in Kolathur has started. The civic body has directed contractors to relay the roads during the day also. Usually, roadwork is carried out at night to reduce traffic congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.