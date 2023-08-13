HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation and The Hindu announce contests for Festival of Chennai

Short film contest under the theme ‘Chennai’ to be organised in connection with the Madras Day celebrations; August 16 is the last date to submit the entries

August 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation in associationwith The Hindu has invitedresidentsand students to participate in contests and events as part of the celebration of the “Festival of Chennai” on the occasion of Madras Day.

According to a press release, the civic body has invited the general public and schoolchildren to participate in various competitions and events as part of the celebrationsfocusing on Chennai’s illustrious heritage, dynamic present, and promising future on the occasion of Madras Day, which is celebrated on August 22.

This year, the “Festival of Chennai” takes on a new dimension, embracing the theme of “Litter-Free Chennai.” The festival aims to inspire, educate, and ignite a sense of responsibility towards Chennai. The theme, “Litter-Free Chennai,” is a plea to citizens to take ownership of their surroundings, to nurture and safeguard the environment, and to be the change that they wish to see.

The contests and events for the general public include place-making contest and “redesign our parks” contest for architects; waste material sculpture contest; partnering with the GCC for greening the city and painting of walls;food carnival that can be held at Anna Nagar/Bougainvilla Park/Kalvivaru Street/Velachery Eat Street/Pondy Bazaar; shopping festival in Chennai; social media reels contest; re-imagining low-income tenement areas of Chennai; and short film contest. For all the people with cinematic flair, a short film competition under the theme of “Chennai” will be organised. The best short film will be featured in the social media pages of the GCC. Contest specifications include duration of 2 minutes 20 seconds.

Residents are requested to upload the video in their own Google Drive and share the link by giving access to the Gmail ID: chennaiday2023@gmail.com. Document-uploading time will be taken as the time and date for submission. Best works selected from all the contests will be showcased on the social media platform of Greater Chennai Corporation and variable message displays across Chennai. The deadline for submissions is August 16. All participants will get a certificate.

For schoolchildren, the contests include “sketching a cleaner tomorrow”, storytelling,skit contest, essay, and poem on the theme “Litter-Free Chennai”.

Please check the form or scan QR code to send entries https://bit.ly/gformfill

