Chennai Corporation allocates ₹10 crore for patchwork on roads damaged by rain

₹5 lakh has been set aside for each ward; the Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 9,150 uneven patches and work has been completed at 6,800 places

The patchwork to fill the pothole on a main road at Ward 183 of Zone 14 in Palavakkam along the East Coast Road has been damaged in rain. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A combination of Metro Rail work, storm-water drain construction and other civic infrastructure project has taken its toll on the roads of Chennai. The northeast monsoon has contributed in some part to this problem. The Greater Chennai Corporation had allocated ₹10 core, ₹5 lakh for every ward, towards road patchwork and filling potholes.

According to an official of the Corporation, Chennai has 34,000 roads, including bus routes and inner ring roads, and 9,150 uneven patches or potholes have been identified to be filled. Of these, work has been completed at 6,800 places.

Steps would be taken to find a permanent solution to the problem of potholes after the northeast monsoon. “Roads are laid every five years and we ensure that a road is milled before it is laid again,” said the official.

Residents complain that with roads being at a higher level than their houses, there are chances of water stagnation on their premises. A cold mix is used to temporarily fill the potholes and cracks but when the weather improves, a hot mix is used as a long-term solution, the officials said.

There are stretches of roads such as P.S. Sivasamy Salai and Gopalapuram First Street that required patchwork prior to the onset of monsoon. The condition of these roads worsened with the onset of monsoon. “The stretch from 80 feet road to Arcot Road is full of potholes and the Metro Rail construction has contributed to this condition,” said Ramanathan Jayaraman, a resident of Arcot Road.

By calling 1913, people can register their complaints which will be referred to the relevant zonal officials and engineers.