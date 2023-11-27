Chennai Corp. identifies around 1000 illegal digital advertising banners, hoardings on the premises of major commercial establishments

November 27, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than 1000 illegal hoardings and LED digital advertising boards, without licence, have been identified by the Chennai Corporation on the premises of large commercial establishments in the city.

As a number of the huge advertising boards in such commercial areas pose a risk to residents during a cyclone in this north-east monsoon, the civic body has planned to regulate the structures and remove illegal structures as part of monsoon preparedness.

The Chennai Corporation launched a drive a few days ago in commercial areas to remove the digital advertising boards erected by the shop owners in commercial areas. A group of traders’ representatives visited Ripon Buildings on Monday to meet with senior officials, requesting more time to remove the illegal structures and get licences.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president A.M. Vikramaraja said around 100 out of the estimated 1000 advertising boards have been removed from the premises of the commercial establishments in the city. “We have requested for some time. The commercial establishments will incur a loss because of the drive to remove the advertisement boards from their own premises. The cost of a huge digital advertisement board is estimated at ₹25 lakh. We are ready to get the licence. But we want a single agency to facilitate quicker issuance of licences,” said Mr. Vikramaraja.

“Many boards in commercial establishments in T. Nagar and Anna Nagar have been removed. A majority of the boards have been removed from North Usman Road and South Usman Road. The corporation has stopped the drive after we requested time to get licences,” he said.

Residents in areas such as T. Nagar said huge digital banners that are erected on weak structures may pose a risk to local residents, and they should be regulated.