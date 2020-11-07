Chennai company launches job portal focusing on LGBTQ community, persons with disabilities and veterans

The portal currently features more than 500 job opportunities from various sectors

Chennai-based Avtar Group has come up with an exclusive job portal for women, people from the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, millennials and veterans.

Called ‘myAvtar.com’, the portal currently features more than 500 job opportunities from sectors including Information Technology, manufacturing, healthcare, fintech and logistics among others.

“Diversity hiring is increasing at most firms -- there has been a 33% increase. And a lot of organisations are keen on hiring people from the LGBTQ community. This portal will help employers find the right candidates especially from under-represented communities who have immense potential,” Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, told The Hindu.

According to a report titled ‘2020 Working Mother and Avtar Best Companies for Women in India,’ 39% of all positions closed in 2020 at 100 best companies were diversity positions. “This is a re-affirmation that best companies are pro-actively seeking out diversity talent including women on breaks,” Ms. Rajesh pointed out.

Diversity hiring is most prevalent in the consulting sector where almost 44% of all hires are diversity hires, followed by the IT/ITES Sector with 39% and the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector which hires 36%. The percentage of diversity hires is going up in industries like manufacturing and pharma. In manufacturing, 29% of hires are diversity hires and in pharma, 18% of all hires are diversity hires.

The portal will also help women find work-from-home job opportunities. It will also give special focus to veterans -- the talent pool of ex-personnel from India’s armed forces. “For the valour, grit, resilience, focus and leadership qualities of this talent pool, we observe an increasing intent among companies to engage with this talent pool. Currently there is no portal catering to this segment of people,” claimed Ms. Rajesh.

“There are so many women who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And many have taken breaks from jobs and are now looking for opportunities. This portal will focus on such women. There is an estimated size of 70 lakh women who are on breaks as per data available with us,” she said.