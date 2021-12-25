Chennai

Chennai Commissioner of Police receives 431 petitions

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Friday heard grievances of police personnel and received 431 petitions under the ‘Chief Minister in Your Constituency’ scheme at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore.

The Commissioner interacted with the personnel for close to 10 hours and instructed the respective officials to take quick action on the grievances.

Many of the petitions related to transfers, salary, housing, and medical assistance.

Additional Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Joint Commissioner of Police B. Shamoondeswari, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Balaji Saravanan were present.

Another such meeting is scheduled to be held on December 27.


