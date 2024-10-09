ADVERTISEMENT

College gang rivalry: Student dies days after attack at railway station in Chennai

Updated - October 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A. Sundar, who hailed from Ponpadi village in Thiruvallur district, was pursuing his first year in BA Political Science at Presidency College, Chennai 

The Hindu Bureau

A. Sundar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 19-year-old college student in Chennai succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) after he was attacked by a group of students from another college at the suburban railway terminal at Moore Market in the city on Friday (October 4, 2024).

A. Sundar, who hailed from Ponpadi village near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district, was pursuing his first year in BA Political Science at Presidency College, Chennai.

Police sources said that at 2.50 p.m. last Friday, as he was trying to board an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train at the suburban terminal, a few students, reportedly from Pachaiyappa’s College, allegedly encircled him and beat him up. He ran in a bid to escape, but fell near an ATM after hitting his head on a pillar.

He was reportedly bleeding from his ears and sustained injuries to his chest and neck. Police personnel rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. He died in the hospital on Wednesday as he was not responding to treatment.

Based on his father Anandan’s complaint, the Periamet police registered a case.

They arrested five suspects — N. Chandru, 20, of Thirupachur, P.Yuvaraj, 20, of Pattarai Perumanthur, S. Eswar, 19, of Thirumullaivoyal, M. Hari Prasad alias Bujji, 20, of Thiruvallur, and K. Kamaleshwaran, 19, of Sevapet in Thiruvallur district — on charges of murder. All of them study at Pachaiyappa’s College, the police said.

