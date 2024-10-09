GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College gang rivalry: Student dies days after attack at railway station in Chennai

A. Sundar, who hailed from Ponpadi village in Thiruvallur district, was pursuing his first year in BA Political Science at Presidency College, Chennai 

Updated - October 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A. Sundar

A. Sundar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 19-year-old college student in Chennai succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) after he was attacked by a group of students from another college at the suburban railway terminal at Moore Market in the city on Friday (October 4, 2024).

A. Sundar, who hailed from Ponpadi village near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district, was pursuing his first year in BA Political Science at Presidency College, Chennai.

Police sources said that at 2.50 p.m. last Friday, as he was trying to board an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train at the suburban terminal, a few students, reportedly from Pachaiyappa’s College, allegedly encircled him and beat him up. He ran in a bid to escape, but fell near an ATM after hitting his head on a pillar.

He was reportedly bleeding from his ears and sustained injuries to his chest and neck. Police personnel rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. He died in the hospital on Wednesday as he was not responding to treatment.

Based on his father Anandan’s complaint, the Periamet police registered a case.

They arrested five suspects — N. Chandru, 20, of Thirupachur, P.Yuvaraj, 20, of Pattarai Perumanthur, S. Eswar, 19, of Thirumullaivoyal, M. Hari Prasad alias Bujji, 20, of Thiruvallur, and K. Kamaleshwaran, 19, of Sevapet in Thiruvallur district — on charges of murder. All of them study at Pachaiyappa’s College, the police said.

Published - October 09, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

universities and colleges / Chennai / crime / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.