Chennai college student arrested for damaging MTC bus

Police said the 19-year-old had broken the windshield of a parked MTC bus

November 15, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police arrested a 19-year-old college student for breaking the front windshield of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The police arrested the student based on a complaint filed by MTC officials. 

A senior official of the City Police said the bus crew had parked an MTC bus outside the Mandaveli bus terminus on the night of Monday, November 13, 2023, for night-time operations. Suddenly, crew heard the noise breaking glass, and when they ran outside, they saw the front windshield and rear portion of the bus broken with a stone.

The crew immediately informed the Pattinapakkam police who, based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, identified the perpetrator as K. Bala Ganesh of Okkiam Thoraipakkam, a student at a private college. 

The police later produced the college student in front of a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / police / students / crime

