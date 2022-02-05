Chennai college develops e-content for courses

CHENNAI

It covers 824 theory papers for 23 undergraduate and 17 postgraduate courses

The faculty members of Queen Mary’s College have developed e-content for all 824 theory papers offered under 23 undergraduate and 17 postgraduate courses.

As many as 239 faculty members have participated in the effort, according to principal B. Umamaheswari. “Queen Mary’s College has released the e-content on the college website. The terms ‘flipped classroom’ and ‘blended learning’ are used to exploit the digital mode to enhance learning.”

Each student at the government college, affiliated to the University of Madras, is offered non-major electives and soft skill courses. “Apart from their major, they will be studying two subjects from another department — it is an interdisciplinary approach. For example, a student of Economics can choose to learn basic music, Sanskrit or even French. Even if only one student has taken up a course, the faculty must teach the course,” said a faculty member.

Each student has been given a password for accessing the content. The course material has been prepared on the basis of Bloom’s taxonomy (a set of three hierarchical models used to classify learning objectives into levels of complexity and specificity.)

“This is an indigenous effort by the faculty. The e-content project was led by Hemamalini Rajagopal, head of Department of Physics,” she explained. Another faculty member, Raziya Parvin, head of the Department of History, prepared the promotional video.

“As the students are from humble background, we have made it easy for them to access the material and read up. All that a student requires is a mobile phone or a computer system. Each of the 6,500 students has been provided with a mail id,” said Eswari Ramesh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics.