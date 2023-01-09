ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai college bus rams into road median, over 20 students injured

January 09, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the bus was proceeding from Nandambakkam towards the private college in Irunkattukottai and rammed into a median near Kundrathur; those in the bus sustained minor injuries and were rescued by passers-by

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Over 20 students of a private college sustained minor injuries when the bus they were travelling in to college, rammed into the median of a road near Kundrathur on Monday. 

Police said, the bus was proceeding from Nandambakkam towards the private college in Irunkattukottai near Sriperumpudur, and was driven by Mohanram. The bus rammed into the median in Sirukalathur near Kundrathur and stopped. In the impact, the front portion of the bus was damaged and window pane broke. Those travelling in the bus sustained minor injuries.  

Passers-by rescued the injured and sent them to the Government Chromepet Hospital for treatment. Traffic movement was affected as the bus was stuck in the middle of road. Later, it was removed using a crane. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The traffic police have registered a case and are investigating to find the cause of accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US