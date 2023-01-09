HamberMenu
Chennai college bus rams into road median, over 20 students injured

Police said the bus was proceeding from Nandambakkam towards the private college in Irunkattukottai and rammed into a median near Kundrathur; those in the bus sustained minor injuries and were rescued by passers-by

January 09, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident

Traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Over 20 students of a private college sustained minor injuries when the bus they were travelling in to college, rammed into the median of a road near Kundrathur on Monday. 

Police said, the bus was proceeding from Nandambakkam towards the private college in Irunkattukottai near Sriperumpudur, and was driven by Mohanram. The bus rammed into the median in Sirukalathur near Kundrathur and stopped. In the impact, the front portion of the bus was damaged and window pane broke. Those travelling in the bus sustained minor injuries.  

Passers-by rescued the injured and sent them to the Government Chromepet Hospital for treatment. Traffic movement was affected as the bus was stuck in the middle of road. Later, it was removed using a crane. 

The traffic police have registered a case and are investigating to find the cause of accident.

