Chennai Collector starts inspection of congested parts of Saidapet to issue patta for residents

The Chennai District Collector has started inspection of congested areas such as Saidapet to issue patta for houses.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection in Saidapet, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian said the District Collector will inspect more areas to take a decision about issuing patta for lands where local residents have built houses. “Half of Saidapet is classified as ‘natham poromboke’. Residents are living on such lands for many years without patta. In 1973, one fourth of the residents received patta in the area. The Collector received petitions from residents who do not have patta and will visit each neighbourhoood to take a decision on issuing pattas,” said Mr. Subramanian.

“Chennai Corporation has a population of approximately one crore in 424 sq.km with 200 wards. Families have been living for several generations in houses constructed in lands without patta. The lands where houses have been constructed include ‘natham poromboke’, water courses and temple lands. The population density in such lands is high. But the residents are yet to get patta. Residents in the city have requested the Chief Minister to issue pattas. The Collector will submit a report to the government about the issuance of patta after inspection of various congested neighbourhoods,” said Mr. Subramanian.

On Thursday, inspection was conducted in areas such as Abdul Razak Street, Chetty Thottam, Samiyar Thottam, Nehru Nagar, Kallikundram, Kannigapuram and Kotturpuram Ellaiamman Thottam. GCC Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar was present during the inspection.