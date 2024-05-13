Chennai Collector lauds nurses for their key role in providing healthcare

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade lauded nurses for their key role in providing care and comfort to patients.

Participating in the International Nurses Day celebration at Stanley Government Hospital as the chief guest, Ms. Zagade encouraged all the nurses to stay updated on scientific advancements and to pursue their professional development with continued learning. At the event, nurses and nursing students took a pledge of commitment to their service by lighting candles.

The Collector honoured senior staff nurses who had served for more than 30 years in the profession.

