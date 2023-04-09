ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Climate Action Group holds discussion on re-imagining the city through sustainable development and biodiversity conservation

April 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 40 youngsters participate

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Climate Action Group (CCAG) on Sunday held a discussion to re-imagine the idea of a good city through the lens of sustainable development, a secure foodscape and biodiversity. 

The environmental and livelihood impacts of infrastructure projects, such as the Outer Ring Road or the proposed airport at Parandur, on the city’s suburbs must be taken into consideration, said Lokesh, a volunteer of CCAG. Nearly 40 youngsters participated in the ‘Reimagining Namma Chennai’ discussion, which touched upon gender and sexuality, labour issues and more.

G. Karthik, who is working on an initiative to map the ‘foodscape’ of Chennai, stressed on the need for the city to have a food policy council with farmers, consumers and policymakers as stakeholders. Reviving uzhavar santhai, community-supported agriculture and awareness on millets can be a few ways to address farmers’ losses, he added.

The role of biodiversity in human life pertains not only to biophilia, which is understood as humans’ intuitive affinity to nature, but also to culture and economy, said K. Keertanaa, educator, Palluyir Trust. She encouraged residents of the city to educate and engage in the environment in ways as simple as thinking about where a water bottle one uses goes when discarded.

For a city like Chennai, which has a varied landscape including forests, rivers, and marshlands, it is important to extend climate justice to non-human species, she said and posed the question: “When human society is itself divided into hierarchies, what would be a good city where we can talk about multi-species justice?”

