Chennai city’s popular schools receive bomb threat mail; police, after checking, declare it a hoax 

February 08, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Parents whose children go to city schools had an anxious afternoon on Thursday, after news broke that more than a dozen private schools across the city had received identical e-mails claiming a bomb threat on campuses. Some of the schools decided to close early and informed parents to pick up their wards by afternoon. Meanwhile, police conducted a thorough search and declared it a hoax. Investigations are on to trace the sender of the e-mails.

Police said at 10 a.m. on Thursday, a bomb threat mail to 13 private schools functioning in the Greater Chennai Police limits claimed that a powerful bomb had been placed and steps be taken to send out the children from the schools. These schools were located at Parry’s corner, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Raja Annamalaipuram, Nandambakkam and Royapettah. On receipt of the complaint from one of the schools, the City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered the police personnel to conduct a thorough search at all schools. Various teams of the GCP, Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) along with sniffer dogs conducted searches in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Addressing the mediapersons, Additional Commissioner of Police - South Prem Anand Sinha said the searches revealed that no bomb was found at any of the schools, and that the email threat turned out to be a hoax. “We have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrator and take criminal action. The motive and origin of the emails are yet to be traced. In the emails that I have seen there is no demand for the schools or us, as of now,” he said. A case has been registered with the Cyber Crime division.

Police said if any such threatening e-mails / calls / letters are received, in future, the management, teachers and students of the schools are requested not to panic and disrupt normal functioning of the school. They would do well to inform the police immediately, calling up the toll-free number 100 / 112. Necessary assistance would be rendered. Also, it is informed that strict legal action will be taken against those who send fraudulent e-mail threats / calls by GCP.

