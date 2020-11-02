Chennai City Traffic Police conduct campaign to help curb stop line violations at junctions

Personnel stationed at signals will ensure that motorists follow the rules

Stepping up efforts to curb stop line violations, the traffic police began a campaign from Sunday to make motorists follow the rules.

Stop lines have been marked on the roads to make motorists halt when approaching intersections controlled by traffic signals. As many motorists have been violating stop lines, it has been causing difficulties in traffic management.

At traffic signals, uniformed police personnel were seen holding public address systems and advising motorists to follow the rules and stop at the marked points.

They also sought the cooperation of motorists to ensure free flow of traffic in the city. A senior traffic police officer said, “After relaxation of lockdown restrictions, many vehicles have hit the road and motorists are often not following the rules In order to bring a sense of discipline, we have launched the campaign. At all traffic signals, our personnel will ensure motorists follow the rules.”

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been asked by the traffic police to paint fresh stop lines wherever they have faded out. As per the Motor Vehicles Rules, a motorist will have to pay a fine of ₹100 for the first offence of stop line violation and up to ₹300 for subsequent offences, police officers said.