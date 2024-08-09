Chennai City Traffic Police announce Insta Reels competition as part of Zero Accident Day campaign 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) are organising an Instagram Reels competition, as part of Zero Accident Day (ZAD) campaign, to stress on road safety by encouraging creative expression of themes, such as adherence to traffic rules, safe driving practices, pedestrian safety, and behavioural changes in road commuting.

Participants are invited to craft an Instagram reel that reflects their vision of a safer Chennai. They are required to follow the official Instagram account @chennaitrafficpolice. Create a reel of up to 60 seconds on any topic related to Zero Accident Day (ZAD). Download the ZAD reel templates using the provided QR code, attach the template to your reel, and tag the official Instagram page of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@chennaitrafficpolice). Post the reel on Instagram using the hashtags #zeroaccidentday, #ZAD, #safechennai, #GCTP, and #zeroisgood. Lastly, complete the reels competition Google form to finalise your entry, says GCTP.

The competition features three award categories: ₹2,00,000 for Best Influencer (Viral hit reel with the highest views), ₹1,00,000 for Best Creator (Best reel that perfectly captures the ZAD spirit), and ₹50,000 for Best Catalyst (Social impact reel with the most likes). The selection criteria for the competition, include creativity and originality, relevance to the theme, and overall engagement, including likes, comments, and shares. The submission deadline is August 20 and the winners will be announced on August 24.

The reel must be an original creation; plagiarised content will result in disqualification. Offensive language, name-calling, derogatory remarks, and/or regional slang directed at any person or community are strictly prohibited.