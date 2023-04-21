Chennai city touches peak power demand of 3,700 MW on Thursday

April 21, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

With the State breaching the 19,000 mega watt (MW) peak electricity demand on Wednesday, the city has not been far behind as it touched the 3,700 MW mark on Thursday.

According to the power managers the highest peak demand recorded in the city was 3,723 MW in June last year. Hitting 3,700 MW in April has surprised the power managers who point out the city normally reaches the peak demand after peak summer.

While the State, reeling under sweltering heat, has been breaking the highest peak demand this April, normally the city’s peak demand would be less than 3,500 MW and reach the peak only after the Agni Natchathiram comes to an end by the end of May or June first week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni had posted on the social media on Wednesday afternoon that the peak electricity demand in T.N. was expected to touch 19,000 MW in the next few days. He was citing the peak demand touching 18,882 MW as also the consumption of 413.49 million units (MU) on Tuesday. The actual peak demand was 19,087 MW recorded at 11 a.m. and also an all time high consumption of 418.241 MU on Wednesday. The State had touched a peak of 18,252 MW on April 6.