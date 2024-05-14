ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai City Police seize ₹1 crore in cash from two persons

Updated - May 14, 2024 11:49 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the seizure was made during a vehicle inspection in George Town

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothavalchavadi Police detained two persons and seized a sum of ₹1 crore from them on Monday (May 13, 2024) evening. 

A senior official of the City Police said a team of police personnel from the Kothavalchavadi station were involved in vehicle inspections at the junction of Anna Pillai Street-Davidson Street in George Town, when a two wheeler was intercepted. During the inspection, the police found that the two persons on the bike were carrying two bags, each containing ₹50 lakh in cash. When the duo, S. Abdul Haja of Anna Nagar and M. Dhanasekar of Medavakkam were questioned about the source of the money, they said that they were working in foreign exchange offices located in Mannadi and Angappan Naicken Street. They said were taking the cash to be deposited at the bank.

The police the Income Tax Department about the seizure of the cash.

