GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai City Police seize ₹1 crore in cash from two persons

Police said the seizure was made during a vehicle inspection in George Town

Updated - May 14, 2024 11:49 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothavalchavadi Police detained two persons and seized a sum of ₹1 crore from them on Monday (May 13, 2024) evening. 

A senior official of the City Police said a team of police personnel from the Kothavalchavadi station were involved in vehicle inspections at the junction of Anna Pillai Street-Davidson Street in George Town, when a two wheeler was intercepted. During the inspection, the police found that the two persons on the bike were carrying two bags, each containing ₹50 lakh in cash. When the duo, S. Abdul Haja of Anna Nagar and M. Dhanasekar of Medavakkam were questioned about the source of the money, they said that they were working in foreign exchange offices located in Mannadi and Angappan Naicken Street. They said were taking the cash to be deposited at the bank.

The police the Income Tax Department about the seizure of the cash.

Related Topics

Chennai / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.